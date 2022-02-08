JioPages now has 'Secure Mode' feature

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Reliance Jio's revamped made-in-India browser JioPages has come up with a new feature -- Secure Mode -- to safeguard internet users from trackers.



JioPages is the first Indian browser to launch an in-built feature that ensures online privacy by stopping trackers from following the internet user while they browse online.



With the launch of 'Secure Mode,' JioPages is the go-to browser for Indian users for a secure browsing experience in addition to faster and customisable browsing.



The Secure Mode inside the JioPages web browser is focused on ensuring a safer browsing experience and online privacy of its users by blocking every possible tracking mechanism such as cookies, fingerprinting, web beacons, referrer header, unwanted advertising, tracking resources, etc.



Currently, it is available inside JioPages' android mobile version and the feature will soon be extended to JioPages' Android TV and Jio set-top box users as well.



The Secure Mode inside JioPages features -- protect the identity of a user, restrict ads, blocks cookie consent pop-ups, etc.



