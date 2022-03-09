Jindal Public Policy School's Capstone Projects pave pathways to rewarding careers in policy making, governance

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) The Jindal School of Government & Public Policy (JSGP) has institutionalized the capstone project as a pedagogical innovation for "learning by doing".



The Capstone Project has become an integral part of the public policy degree curriculum. It can take many various forms and manifestations, but its purpose remains the same. The Capstone Project is a unique opportunity to carry out independent group research for devising an innovative solution for a real-world problem. While a project of this scope and scale can be challenging, it can also be very rewarding, especially for applying the theory and knowledge that a student has learned during university studies.



The Capstone Project is usually the final assignment and plays a vital role in preparing students for the world of work due to its practical applications and ability to help hone students' professional knowledge and skills through experiential learning.



The School trains MA Public Policy students to become practitioners capable of coping with real-life complexities and public policy challenges. In the final semester, highly reputed 'Capstone Client Institutions' assign projects that require the students to apply their knowledge and skills. External supervisors evaluate students' performance on their projects.



Thirty-one graduating students in 2022 have taken up projects with Aga Khan Foundation, Asia Foundation, Aspire India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis, Centre for Policy Research, Dialogue & Development Commission of Delhi, Energy and Resources Institute, Global Solutions Initiative (GSI-Berlin), Internet Freedom Foundation, National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Niti Aayog, Path, Pratham, Public Health Foundation of India, Sambodhi, Tata Management Training Centre, and World Food Programme.



In addition, the Consumer Unity & Trust Society, Centre for Energy, Environment and Water, Centre for Public Policy Research, National Council for Applied Economic Research (NCAER), Ola Mobility Institute, Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), and UNDP Seoul Policy Centre, UNDP-India are among JSGP Capstone Project client institutions.



GSI-Berlin has engaged five capstone candidates to work in its Circular Economy Solutions Dialogues, working on cutting edge issues related to plastics, supply chains, urban metabolism and sustainable infrastructure. In addition, an International Summer School, "Intersecting" Ideas: A Pathway to a New Normal for Sustained Progress, is scheduled in June 2022 on the Jindal Global University (JGU) campus, supported by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).



Noting the potential of JSGP Capstone Projects to launch the careers of students, the Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar said: "I am delighted that we give to our MA Public Policy students an opportunity to prove their mettle by working in reputed institutions on current policy challenges related to the Sustainable Development Goals plan of action for people, planet and prosperity. I congratulate the capstone project candidates for blazing new trails and demonstrating the value of their education to demanding clients. The range of organisations in which our students have pursued capstone projects include, government agencies, development organisations, think tanks, research institutions, NGO's, intergovernmental organisations, United Nations offices and other institutions in India and abroad. This speaks volumes about the extraordinary set of opportunities that JSGP provides to its students leading to a transformative educational experience preparing them for national and international careers in policy."



Professor R. Sudarshan, Dean, Jindal School of Government & Public Policy (JSGP), said: "The Capstone Project represents the crowning achievement in public policy education. It is an opportunity for our students to prove that they have the necessary skills to embark on successful careers after graduation. In addition, capstone candidates are in a class apart from other graduates because they engage in praxis, combining integrating theory with practice, producing valuable outcomes. It is also the commitment of our School to empower out students to apply their knowledge and skills to the requirements of professional organisations that will ultimately help them to pursue meaningful careers."



