'Jhund' trailer shows street gang's transformation into football team

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) The trailer of the much awaited film 'Jhund', which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru was unveiled on Wednesday.



The film has been directed by National Award-winning director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, who has changed the course of Marathi regional cinema.



The trailer gives a glimpse of the universe of a notorious street gang that engages in petty crimes and other illegal activities and how they're shaped into a football team by Amitabh's character of a coach. The film's music has been done by music composer duo Ajay-Atul, who have earlier collaborated with Nagraj in 'Sairat'.



The background features a heavy use of Nashik dhol with an electronic touch and a visually appealing cinematography which brings out the essence of streets.



The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa and Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat, is set to arrive in cinemas on March 4.



--IANS

aa/kr

