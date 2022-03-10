Jhulan Goswami becomes joint leading wicket-taker in Women's Cricket World Cup history

Hamilton, March 10 (IANS) Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami on Thursday became the joint leading wicket-taker in the history of ICC Women's World Cups. Jhulan, through her figures of 1/41 against New Zealand at Seddon Park, equalled the tally of 39 wickets taken by Lyn Fullston of Australia from 1982 to 1988.



In India's opening match of the ongoing World Cup against Pakistan at Bay Oval, Jhulan took 2/26 in ten overs in the 107-run win to stretch her scalps to 38 across five Women's Cricket World Cups since 2005. Now, with the wicket of New Zealand keeper-batter Katey Martin through a yorker, Jhulan is now equal to Lyn in the leading wicket-taker across all Women's Cricket World Cups.



Earlier, on Wednesday during the pre-match virtual press conference, when quizzed about being on the verge of a big milestone, Jhulan was more focused on making an impactful contribution for the team.



"I'm not aware of how many wickets I have, but it is important as a senior member of the side, to go there and perform well, give a good start, give an early breakthrough. That is my job and I want to stick to my role, that is the important thing and if you play a long time, you are going to achieve a few individual milestones."



In her first spell against New Zealand, Jhulan had 0/34 in seven overs. In her last two overs, Jhulan conceded only eight runs and got a wicket of Katey to equal Lyn in the leading wicket-takers tally.



"That matters (on achieving milestones), that gives you a lot of joy, but what is important is how you contribute for the team - that's the most important thing for me and I always believe in that. For me, if I'm doing well but my team is not winning, that is not a good thing for me. I enjoy when I contribute and the team wins."



"I enjoy that more and I want to stay strict in that and personal individual milestones don't matter much to me, because I am absolutely a team player and I always try that. I contribute as much as I can and whatever milestones are achieved - I will definitely try to enjoy those. Thank you for letting me know about this. I'm really looking forward for tomorrow's (Thursday's) match, I want to contribute and do well."



India will be hoping that Jhulan's contribution will not go in vain as they try to chase 261 and bag two crucial points in the World Cup.



