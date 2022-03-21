Jayalalithaa death: OPS, Ilavarasi appear before Arumughaswamy commission

Chennai, March 21 (IANS) AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam on Monday appeared before the Arumughaswamy commission probing the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.



Ilavarasi, the sister-in-law of V.K. Sasikala who was Jayalalithaa's former close aid also appeared before the commission earlier in the day.



The Commission has resumed its inquiry on March 7 after nearly three years with a panel of doctors from AIIMS, New Delhi joining the inquiry through video conferencing.



Ten doctors and one technical assistant from Appolo hospitals have already deposed before the Arumughaswamy commission. The commission is likely to submit its report soon after the last leg of inquiry which is currently taking place.



The commission headed by Retd Justice Arumughaswamy was constituted by the Tamil Nadu government in September 2017.



The Supreme Court of India has stayed the proceedings of the commission on April 26, 2019, after the Appolo hospitals, Chennai where the late Chief Minister spent her last days, had filed a petition challenging the scope of the inquiry.



After the stay was vacated the commission resumed its inquiry on March 7.



