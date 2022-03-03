Japan's traditional plum wine, now in India

By IANSlife

New Delhi, March 3 (IANSlife) Who doesn't appreciate a good sundowner? A sweet-sour flavoured aperitif made from Japan's finest raw 'ume' plums, is now available in three distinct flavours in India: Nakano Umeshu, Kishu's Yuzu plum wine, and Kishu Umeshu Beninanko to get the party started.





Umeshu, a fruit liqueur made up of 35 per cent white liquor and around 20 per cent alcohol, is one of Japan's most well-known and loved beverages, and it is slowly gaining a worldwide following. Not only is it ideal to accompany your evening meals and leisurely afternoons, but it also has a slew of health benefits due to its high citric acid and antioxidant content.



In collaboration with importer Sonarys Brands, EIJ Consulting Pvt. Ltd. will market the brand in India, spreading its culture and familiarising consumers in the country with the refreshingly rich and fruity flavour of the plum wine and its numerous health benefits. The first stage involves the importation of 2000 bottles, with the long-term goal of establishing it as one of India's premium mainstream alcoholic beverages. It will initially be available in select restaurants in Maharashtra before expanding to Delhi, Haryana, and Karnataka in the coming year.



"Consumers all over the world are drawn to natural, traditionally-made, authentic products, which is why Umeshu, a simple traditional plum drink made in Japanese households, has become so popular globally." We are very excited to introduce it to our Indian wine connoisseurs because it has a very distinct light and fruity flavour. Because Umeshu is unfamiliar to many people in India, we will begin by introducing them to its flavour. This will also promote cultural exchange between the two amazing countries. "We are launching in Maharashtra, beginning with Mumbai's popular fine-dining restaurants, with plans to expand to Pune and Gurgaon by August 2022," said Yosuke Shibata, CEO of EIJ Consulting Pvt.Ltd.



This initiative will also create and manage a community of 'Umeshu Lovers', a group dedicated to enjoying one of Japan's most well-known alcoholic beverages. It will operate through an online portal and will teach people how to make, drink, enjoy and learn about the spirit.



The three flavours available in India are:



Nakano Umeshu: This wine is made using 100 per cent local Nanko-ume fruits grown in Wakayama, a region known for its high-quality ume. The rich, fruity and fragrant plum wine is loved in Japan and across the world for its sweet-sour flavour.



Kishu's Yuzu plum wine: This is made using yuzu juice, a citrus fruit that is a cross between a mandarin and lime. It's popular among wine connoisseurs for distinct Japanese fruity flavour.



Kishu Umeshu Beninanko: This delectable plum wine which has a peach-like fragrance is made from the very rare and precious 'Beni Nanko' plums that grow only in the sun. This particular blend uses 1.5 times the number of red Nanko plums compared to other regular plum wines. Beninanko has also won the first Grand Prix at Japan's largest Umeshu competition.



