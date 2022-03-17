Japanese PM to visit India on March 19, discuss global, regional issues

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is visiting India on March 19 and will hold discussions on global and regional issues with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.



Kishida is coming to India for two days on the invitation of Modi. Both the leaders are expected to hold deliberation over the situation in Ukraine.



The war has entered into 22nd day with Russia making all efforts to take over cities after cities. President Vladimir Putin has said Russia was ready to discuss Ukraine's neutral status but that Moscow would still achieve the goals of its military operation.



About the Japanese Prime Minister's visit, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "India and Japan summit will be held on March 19.



"On invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida will be undertaking an official visit to New Delhi from March 19 to March 20 for the 14th Indian Japan annual summit."



It will be the first meeting of the two leaders. The previous summit took place in Tokyo in October 2018.



Indian and Japan have multifaceted cooperation within the ambit of the special strategic and global partnership.



"The summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as share views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, so as to advance the partnership for peace stability and prosperity in the Indo pacific and beyond," Bagchi said.



