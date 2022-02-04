Japanese PM, new US envoy meet for 1st time

Tokyo, Feb 4 (IANS) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and new US Ambassador to Tokyo Rahm Emanuel met for the very first time on Friday and held brief talks.



During the talks, the pair affirmed the importance of the alliance between their two countries, among other matters, reports Xinhua news agency.



Kishida was quoted as saying that Emanuel, who arrived in Japan on January 23 to fill William Hagerty's post who stepped down in July 2019, is trusted by US President Joe Biden and his appointment reflects the solidarity between both countries.



"I hope for your success in various fields and areas during your term in Japan to further enhance the Japan-US relationship," Kishida told Emanuel.



Kishida and Emanuel, during their 35-minute meeting, traversed a number of issues, including those on global nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament and economic matters, and the envoy also commended the Prime Minister's economic policy.



Before meeting Kishida, Emanuel met Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, discussing bilateral cooperation, the Foreign Ministry said.



--IANS

ksk/





