Jana Sena will come to power in Andhra in 2024: Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati, March 14 (IANS) Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on Monday exuded confidence that his Jana Sena Party will storm to power in Andhra Pradesh in the 2024 elections.



He also revealed that he is waiting for road map from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to overthrow the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.



The Jana Sena leader was addressing a mammoth public meeting at Ippatam village in Amaravati capital region to mark ninth formation day of Jana Sena.



He ruled out split of the anti-YSRCP votes, thus indirectly hinting at at poll alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and BJP. He, however, said decision regarding alliance will be taken at the time of elections for a better future for the state.



Amid loud cheers from his fans and supporters, he tore into the YSRCP government for its "misrule" and launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his ministers.



In his marathon speech laced with powerful dialogues in a filmi style, Pawan Kalyan slammed YSRCP government for its wrong policies, corruption and repression which, he said, caused huge damage to the state and pushed it 25 years back.



Recalling that Jana Sena made a beginning with just six-member executive and 150 active workers, he said this has now gone up to 76-member executive while active members have increased to 3.26 lakh. He said the membership would soon cross 5 lakh.



The actor-politician said in 2019 Jana Sena had contested 137 Assembly seats and secured 7.24 per cent votes. He claimed that in panchayat elections, 1,209 sarpanches were elected with the support of Jana Sena and the party's vote percentage rose to 27.



Pawan Kalyan came down heavily on Jagan for his decision to shift state capital from Amaravati. He recalled that while in opposition YSRCP had accepted Amaravati as the state capital.



He said farmers of Amaravati had given lands for the capital as the government had reached an agreement with them. "The government is a continuous process. Chief Minister may change but the state capital doesn't change," he said.



The Jana Sena leader assured Amaravati farmers that the state capital will not change.



He also slammed the YSRCP for its attacks on judiciary and judges and ministers and YSRCP leaders using abusive words for police officers. "This is what happens when criminals come to power," he remarked.



He said the government not only betrayed farmers but also went back on the promises made to the government employees.



Pawan Kalyan said Jagan government has pushed the state in a debt trap with outstanding debts crossing Rs 7 lakh crore. "Industries are shifting out of Andhra Pradesh. No new investor is coming. The government promised prohibition but is earning crores of rupees from liquor," he said.



He promised that after coming to power, Jana Sena will make Andhra Pradesh free from debts. It will bring an effective industrial policy and develop Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam as hitech cities.



--IANS

