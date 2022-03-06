Jamie Lee Curtis says Lindsay Lohan 'had a lot on her plate'

Los Angeles, March 6 (IANS) Actress Jamie Lee Curtis loves that Lindsay Lohan is "settling into a really happy domestic life".



Lohan shot to international stardom as a child, starring in the 1998 movie 'The Parent Trap'.



The Hollywood star told 'People (The TV Show!)': "She is a great talent. And she's had a lot on her plate at a very young age. It seems like she is settling into a really happy domestic life - she's engaged."



Lohan is set to marry financier Bader Shammas, and Jamie is "just happy that she's happy", after previously struggling with drink and drug issues, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



The 'Halloween' actress said: "We're in contact, and the fact that she can poke fun at herself a little (means) we can all poke fun at ourselves, believe me."



Meanwhile, Lindsay is said to be planning a "small and intimate" wedding.



The actress recently gave her fans an insight into her upcoming wedding, revealing that it'll be a "family-focused" occasion.



She said: "I want to keep it small and intimate and just, you know, family-focused and just really beautiful."



The 'Mean Girls' star has also promised she won't turn into a bridezilla in the coming weeks.



Lohan noted that even on her birthday, she's more focused on other people and how they're doing, rather than herself.



--IANS

dc/dpb



