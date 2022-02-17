James Morrison struggles to write music during tough times

Los Angeles, Feb 17 (IANS) 'You Give Me Something' singer James Morrison reveals he finds it tough to write music during difficult periods of his life.



He told the Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column: "If I've got really stuff going on, it's not like I can write a song that day and it's going to help me. The love of music has always been there and, as soon as I stay away from my guitar or the singing for too long, it claws me back.



"It's never gone but sometimes it's turned down. Going through a lot of s*** with my youngest girl, and having to put my career on the back burner for a little bit, just allowed me to have perspective."



The 37-year-old singer lost his dad a decade ago, and he admitted it might him reassess his priorities, reports femalefirst.com.



He said: "I was only on my second or third album at that point, and so all my career recognition that I thought was super-important to me, it turned out it wasn't as important as my family."



Now, Morrison, who also has 13-year-old daughter Elsie with his wife Gill, is "in a good place" as he tries to strike a "balance".



He added: "I'm still trying to get the balance right. The last few years, I've gone through some soul-searching and I've come out the other side feeling quite solid and grounded as an artist."



--IANS

dc/