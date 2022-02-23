James Anderson 'praying' his England career is not over

London, Feb 23 (IANS) James Anderson says he is 'praying' that his England career is not over after being left out of the squad for next month's tour to West Indies. The 39-year-old England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker with 640 scalps, said he felt "frustration and anger" after being dropped and believes he still has more to offer.



Anderson and his long-time bowling partner Stuart Broad were both dropped from the Test squad following Ashes defeat. Speaking to the BBC's Tailenders Podcast, Anderson said, "I'm praying this isn't the end but if I never play for England again, I know I've got amazing people around me to support me and that's really important. I've got a lot left to offer - I've still got the hunger and passion to play."



"It was a shock and a disappointment to get that call but having processed it, it's important I try to focus on stuff I can control and that's showing people what I can do with the ball in my hand. I've got one more go at digging deep," added Anderson.



Broad, who is England's second-highest Test wicket-taker with 537 in 152 matches, vented his frustration at a similar scenario when he broke his silence on being dropped in an emotional column for the Daily Mail.



Like Broad, Anderson is desperate to regain his place in the England team this summer and will feature for Lancashire when the County Championship starts in April.



