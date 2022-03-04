'Jalsa' teaser takes audience to dark alleys, promises a gripping tale

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming drama thriller film ‘Jalsa starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah was unveiled on Friday. It teleports the audience to an intense world full of edge-of-the-seat thrill as it gives the audience a sneak peek into what lies ahead in this highly engaging and captivating tale tied together by a haunting background score.



Replete with spellbinding performances and a nerve-wracking storyline, ‘Jalsa' promises a nail-biting thrill, and is set to have its global premiere on Prime Video on March 18.



The film, directed by Suresh Triveni, has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma of Abundantia Entertainment and Suresh Triveni.



‘Jalsa', which presents a tale of conflicted narrated through the life of a celebrated journalist and her cook, also features a stellar ensemble of actors like Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel and Surya Kasibhatla.



