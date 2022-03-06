Jail Time: Nisha Rawal turns designer in 'Lock Upp'

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) TV actress Nisha Rawal turned designer for her teammates of her Blue team in an episode of the reality show 'Lock Upp'.



Fellow contestants Tehseen Poonawalla, Shivam Sharma, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, Sara Khan, Saisha Shinde got some styling tips from Nisha in the Team Blue. Seeing that the prison overalls were drab, Nisha put on her hat as a designer and made some creative cuts and knots on her fellow teammates.



Since all the team members were seen in the same uniform inside Kangana's 'Lock Upp', Nisha decided to make the uniforms a little stylish. The new look was extremely cool and raised the spirits of the team. Let's see how long this newfound friendship holds up!



'Lock Upp' streams live on ALTBalaji and MX Player. 13 popular celebrity contestants are locked up in Kangana's jail, where they compete for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner's title.



--IANS

dc/kr

