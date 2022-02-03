JLo, Maluma perform 'Marry Me' songs in Bitmoji concert

Los Angeles, Feb 3 (IANS) Celebrity actress-singer Jennifer Lopez and Colombian singer Maluma performed songs from their upcoming rom-com 'Marry Me' in a virtual concert for the film on Thursday, February 3.



The two were seen as their characters of Kat Valdez and Bastian in the concert in front of a real-time Bitmoji audience. Bitmojis are the expressive cartoon avatars of Snapchat users.



The virtual concert was hosted by Snapchat in association with Universal. The event was developed by Oz.



The audience in attendance was able to engage with the experience in different ways, such as starting a wave in a crowd of hundreds of other Bitmoji attendees and releasing virtual doves into the arena when Jennifer Lopez performed a love song. Additionally, they were also able to trigger a series of lasers to sweep the stage and crowd for dramatic effect.



'Marry Me', directed by Kat Coiro, stars Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Maluma. It tells the story of pop superstar Katalina Valdez, essayed by Jennifer Lopez, who realises that her love interest Bastian, played by Maluma, who is also her on-stage collaborator, is having a secret affair.



An emotionally devastated Kat impulsively decides to marry a stranger played by Owen Wilson, a taxi driver, who is attending one of her concerts. Does the marriage last? Around that question hinges the elements of drama and suspense in the movie.



