J&K govt transfers land free of cost for building housing colonies

Jammu, Feb 2 (IANS) To meet the increased appetite for housing in Srinagar city and give a push to the housing sector, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday approved the transfer of land measuring 2318 Kanal 08 Marla in 7 villages at 17 locations in Srinagar and Budgam districts, free of cost in favour of the Housing and Urban Development Department for construction of housing colonies.



The decision was taken at the administrative council (AC) meeting chaired by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha 0n Wednesday.



Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.



An official statement said the construction of the housing colony project will play a very important role in the economic, industrial, social, and cultural development of Jammu and Kashmir. It will provide direct employment to skilled/unskilled labour as well as indirect employment to local vendors and youth, besides ensuring the development of local areas to meet the rising housing demand.



Accordingly, the Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) and J&K Housing Board (JKHB) have been assigned the task of finalizing the type designs and other modalities of these projects with a special focus on developing affordable housing on these land parcels.



Recently, during the Real Estate Summit-2022, decisions were taken to develop housing in both the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu.



