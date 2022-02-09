J&K govt approves formation of women commission

Jammu, Feb 9 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered the establishment of the J&K commission for women to safeguard the rights of women in the union territory.



An order issued said, "The government has approved the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir Commission for Women with powers to investigate and examine all matters related to safeguards provided for women under the Constitution and other laws, review existing provisions of the Constitution and take suo-moto notice of various issues related to women's rights."



To be headed by a woman chairperson, who will be a woman committed to the cause of fair sex, the Commission will have five members who will be nominated by the government having not less than 10 years experience in the field of women welfare, administration, economic development, health, education or social welfare.



At least one member of the Commission will be from Scheduled castes or Scheduled Tribes while the member secretary shall be a member of Civil Service of the Union territory or an All India Service holding rank of Special Secretary to Government or an expert in the field of management, organizational structure of sociological movement.



"From time to time, the Commission will review existing provisions of the Constitution and other laws affecting women and recommend amendments for remedial legislative measures to meet any lacunae, inadequacies or shortcomings in the legislation," official sources said.



The Commission can also call for special studies or investigations into specific problems or situations arising out of discrimination and atrocities against women and identify constraints so as to recommend strategies for their removal.



The panel will undertake promotional and education research to suggest ways of ensuring due representation of women in all spheres and identify factors responsible for impeding their advancement like lack of access to housing and basic services, inadequate support services and technologies for reducing drudgery and occupational health hazards and for increasing their productivity.



It will inspect a jail, remand home, women's institution or other place of custody where women are kept as prisoners or otherwise and take up with concerned authorities for remedial action, if found necessary. The commission will fund litigation involving issues affecting a large body of women.



