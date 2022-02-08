J&K Police busts 2 terror modules, 3 hybrid terrorists among 11 held

Srinagar, Feb 8 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted two terror modules of proscribed terror outfit JeM in Anantnag district by arresting 11 accused, including three hybrid terrorists, and recovering arms and ammunition from their possession, officials said on Tuesday.



Police said based on credible inputs that proscribed terror outfit JeM is planning to carry out attacks on police/security forces in Srigufwara/Bijbehara areas of Anantnag, multiple nakas/checkpoints were established at various locations.



"During checking at one of such checkpoints at Sakhras crossing Srigufwara, a bike rider with two pillion riders was intercepted, the said persons tried to flee but were apprehended by the alert police party. Upon their personal search, two pistols (Chinese) along with magazine and ammunition was recovered," police said.A



Police said during preliminary questioning, they revealed their identity as Abbas Khan, resident of Liver, Zahoor Gowgujri, resident of Vidday, and Hidayatullah Kutay, resident of Liver Pahalgam.



"They also disclosed that they are the associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM and are in direct contact with Pak-based handlers and at their behest, they were going to attack police/security forces in Srigufwara area and then formally join terror outfit KFF (an offshoot of JeM)," police said.



Police said upon their further disclosure, two more terror associates Shakir Ahmad Gowgojri, resident of Viday Srigufwara, and Musharaf Amin Shah, resident of Katsoo Srigufwara were arrested and incriminating materials including arms/ammunition were also recovered from their possession.



Police have registered a case and and further investigation is in progress.



Similarly, Anantnag police busted another terror module in Bijbehara area by arresting six terror associates of KFF and recovered incriminating materials including ammunition from their possession.



They have been identified as Fayaz Khan, resident of Liver Pahilgam, Muntazir Rashid Mir, resident of Yanner Pahalgam, Mohd Arif Khan, resident of Mandar Gund Sakhras, Adil Tarray, resident of Hatigam, Zahid Ahmad Najar, resident of Liver Pahalgam, and the sixth one is a juvenile.



A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is in progress.



