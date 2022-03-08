J&K NGO organises brainstorming conference on Int'l Women's Day

Srinagar, March 8 (IANS) 'The Voice for Peace and Justice', a local NGO, on Tuesday organised a brainstorming conference on the occasion of International Women's Day in J&K's Ganderbal district.



The one-day conference was organised at the Sheikh-ul-Alam Hall on the banks of the Manasbal Lake in Ganderbal district, and it was organised in collaboration with the Central University of Kashmir and the United Kingdom-India Education and Research Initiative.



Farooq Ahmad Shah, Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir, inaugurated the conference which started with a Kashmiri song sung by Nargis Khatoon.



Saniya Zehra, a blind by birth scholar who has achieved heights in academics, told the conference, "Being a girl is not a crime. Our society needs to understand that girls can perform miracles if supported by their families."



Farkandha Rehman, a veterinary surgeon, said she was taunted by men for being a veterinary doctor.



"I have proved myself as a successful veterinary surgeon who is now recognised by the society", she asserted.



Esra Bint-e-Qaiser, an international karateka, said, "Kashmiri women have represented the motherland at international competitions."



Mansha Bashir, an international taekwondo player, said women must take part in every field of life and prove their ability.



Farooq Ahmad Shah said he is impressed by the work being done by the Voice for Peace and Justice.



"This NGO has been doing a lot for the empowerment of women. Time has come when we should not focus on gender inequality, but must work for the eradication of gender insensitivity."



Farooq Ganderbali, President of the Voice for Peace and Justice, read the vote of thanks.



He said, "It is a matter of pride for Jammu and Kashmir and the country that our women are now representing the nation at international events. Some radical elements are continuously strategising to cage the women folk of Kashmir, but our girls are breaking those shackles."



