J&K LG reviews Covid-19 situation

Jammu, Feb 11 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the Union Territory during a meeting with Covid Task Force and DCs, SPs of all 20 districts.



The Lt Governor observed that the pandemic situation has improved and authorities can gradually move ahead for reopening of schools and holding offline classes while ensuring complete adherence to SoPs.



The Lt Governor issued directions to the district administrations to ensure enabling environment for schools for reopening, cleaning and sanitation, transportation, flexible and staggered timings for students with the help of school education authorities.



There will be flexibility in attendance and consent of parents/guardians will be obtained, as per the guidelines issued by the Centre.



Students willing to study from home with the consent of parents will be allowed to do so, the Lt Governor said.



On the issue of vaccination for teenagers in the 15-18 age group and distribution of Sehat Golden Cards, the Lt Governor passed directions to the district officers to speed up the efforts.



