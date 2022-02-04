J&K L-G meets local artistes who featured in 'Pyaara Jammu Kashmir' song

Jammu, Feb 4 (IANS) The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Friday met the young artistes from the Union Territory who featured alongside renowned Bollywood singers to create the 'Pyaara Jammu Kashmir' song.



An official statement said, "The young, talented artistes from J&K, who have come together with renowned Bollywood playback singers to create the ‘Pyaara Jammu Kashmir' song, met Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan today.



"The Lt governor congratulated the talented artistes from J&K - Sars Bharti, Reema Devi, Rajendra Kalotra and Suhaib Kandoo - for heart-touching fabulous music, which beautifully captures the breathtaking natural beauty and rich cultural heritage of the Union Territory."



J&K's verdant land between pristine rivers and green mountains is the Jewel in India's crown, the statement said.



The magical song 'Pyaara Jammu Kashmir' reflects the ageless, composite culture of J&K in the divine and universal language of music, observed Sinha, as per the statement.



"Young artistes from J&K, who are also the members of the Shaurya J&K Band, were provided the opportunity by the Northern Command of Indian Army to perform alongside great voices like Sonu Nigam, Papon, Harshdeep Kaur, Aabhas & Shreyas. The song features perfect rendition by well-known actors Sidharth Malhotra and Saurabh Shukla," it said.



Released by the then Commander of Northern Command, Lt Gen Y.K. Joshi, on January 30, the song premiered on YouTube and other social media platforms.



