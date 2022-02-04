JITF Infralogistics up around 1,800% in one year, hits 5% upper circuit on Fri

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Shares of JITF Infralogistics have surged nearly 1,800 per cent in the past one-year period.



On Friday, its shares hit the 5 per cent upper circuit and settled at Rs 155.75 apiece.



To put things into perspective, in early February 2021, its share price was as low as around Rs 8 per.



Founded in 2008, JITF Infralogistics deals in water, wastewater and solid waste management, logistics, transportation equipment fabrication and other infrastructure development business.



The company's current market capitalisation is worth Rs 400 crore, NSE data showed.



The investors are bullish on the company's outlook riding on the fact that the government is heavily investing on social infrastructure, including potable tap water for all.



The Centre aims to achieve the target of tap water for all by 2024 through its Jal Jeevan Mission.



In mid-October last year, JITF had hit its 52-week high of Rs 337.25 per share.



--IANS

ad/arm