JEE (Main) will be held in two sessions, in April and May

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) The Ministry of Education has declared new sessions of JEE (main). This year's exams will be conducted in two sessions -- in April and May. During the registration, in the first session, only Session 1 (April) will be visible, and Session 2 (May) will be visible when the window will be opened again.



Officials said that, authentication of Mobile Number and e-mail address will be done only when candidates register. They have to enter OTP received at their registered mobile number and before submitting fees, they have to enter the OTP.



The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two

papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate

Engineering Programs (B.E, B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other

Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs),

Institutions, Universities funded by participating state

governments.



JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.



National testing agency (NTA) has been established as a premier, specialist, autonomous, and self-sustained testing organization to conduct entrance examination (JEE (Main)-2022) for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions, Universities funded and recognized by participating State.



