JD-U warns BJP to check its leaders making controversial statements

Patna Feb 25 (IANS) A day after BJP MLA in Bihar sought the withdrawal of voting rights of the Muslim community, the state's ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) has given clear message to alliance partner BJP to check its legislators or the government will not run for a long time.



JD-U national President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh called up Deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishore Prasad, who is also the leader of BJP in the Assembly, and asked him to check his legislators.



Though Lalan Singh did not give a statement in the media but sources close to him said that he has taken strong cognisance of the statement given by Hari Bhushan Thakur, the BJP MLA of Bipsi constituency of Madhubani district that the Centre should withdraw voting rights from the people of Muslim community and make them second class citizens.



"The way BJP leaders are giving statements in public, the state government will not run for a long time. JD-U has lesser numbers compared to BJP but Nitish Kumar became a Chief Minister of Bihar after BJP top leadership had given clearance and not due to bargaining," said a close source to Lalan Singh.



He said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is also not happy with the statements of BJP leaders of Bihar, and has given a clear message to the top leadership of BJP.



Following the strong objection of JD-U top leadership, state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal has asked leaders of his party to avoid making controversial statements in public.



The BJP is currently concentrating on Assembly elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh. Hence, they do not want to upset Nitish Kumar, who is known for surprise decisions.



--IANS

