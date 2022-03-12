JD(U), NPF to support BJP government in Manipur

Imphal, March 12 (IANS) The Janata Dal (United) and the Naga People's Front (NPF) on Saturday announced to support the BJP-led government in Manipur, party sources said.



The JD(U), which fielded 38 candidates in the recent Assembly elections, won six seats, while the NPF, which put up 10 nominees won five seats against four seats it won in the 2017 Assembly polls.



National office secretary of the JD(U), Mohammad Nisar, said in a statement that in the interest of the people of Manipur, the party has decided to support the BJP in the formation of the government.



The JD(U) would like to appeal to the BJP to honour the mandate reposed on the party and fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of Manipur, the statement said.



It said that the party legislators have unanimously elected Khumukcham Joykisan Singh as the leader of the legislature party of JD(U) in the presence of Afaque Ahmad Khan, national General Secretary, in-charge of northeast region.



NPF Secretary General Achumbemo Kikon said the party supports the BJP government keeping in mind its association with the saffron camp since 2017.



NPF sources said the party is likely to seek a few Cabinet berths in the new ministry.



The BJP secured absolute majority on its own and retained power in Manipur for the second consecutive term by winning 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly.



The BJP came to power in Manipur for the first time in 2017, in alliance with four National People's Party (NPP) MLAs, four NPF members, the lone Trinamool Congress MLA and an Independent member.



The BJP's estranged ally NPP, which won seven seats, has announced to play the role of opposition party in Manipur.



Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Friday met Governor La Ganesan and resigned from his post. The Governor asked him to continue in his office until the new government takes charge.



There is no confirmation yet as to when the next Chief Minister would be chosen, or when the new BJP-led government would assume office.



Before the elections, the BJP had informally declared that Singh will be the party's chief ministerial face and will head the next government.



--IANS

sc/arm