It will be a challenge for players to gel as a team after IPL Mega Auction: Ponting

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has said that initially it would be a challenge for the players to gel as a team, given that they were all coming from different franchises following the IPL Mega Auction. However, the Australian legend opined that going the extra mile to know each other would make a huge difference.



The eight IPL franchises were allowed to retain a maximum of four players ahead of the Mega Auction, while all others went into a common auction pool for 10 teams to pick them in February.



The Delhi Capitals camp has a lot of new faces post the IPL Mega Auction. Expressing the challenges for the new group to gel quickly, Ponting said, "I have told the boys to keep their doors open when they are in their rooms and get to know each other. I am going to have breakfast, lunch and dinner with all the younger guys that I don't know. When you show love towards the younger guys as a coach or a senior player, you know that they are going to give it back."



Ponting said he was impressed with the energetic vibes around the group when he attended his first training session with the team in Mumbai.



"At the moment, we need to really focus on what we need to do to get ready for game one. I had a great first session with the players. There's an energetic vibe around the team, which is what we always strive for."



Ponting further added, "The guys who have been in the Delhi Capitals camp for a while definitely have the responsibility of guiding the youngsters in the team. Rishabh's the captain, so he's going to do that anyway, but guys like Prithvi (Shaw), Axar (Patel) and (Anrich) Nortje will also have their roles and responsibilities within the team."



The IPL 2022 season begins on March 26. Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in their first match of the season on March 27.



--IANS



akm/