It is like a standard set by me: Harmanpreet on her career-defining knock of 171

Christchurch, March 2 (IANS) India vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur feels that her career-defining knock of 171 against Australia in the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup has become her own benchmark in terms of what she is capable of doing in ODI cricket. Of late, Harmanpreet had been battling a lean patch of form due to injuries and Covid-19 in 2021.



Several critics have said that she is in the side due to her unbeaten 171. But Harmanpreet, ahead of the Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, is showing signs of coming back to form, with 63 off 66 in the final ODI against New Zealand followed by 104 against South Africa in the warm-up match on Sunday.



"I know people talk more about my 171 knock. I think it is like a standard set by me; that kind of cricket I can play. Probably this is one of the reasons why my small, crucial knocks of 40-50 for the team do not get much importance. I don't judge myself with numbers.



"What's more important for me is the runs I score should benefit the team, be it 100 or 10 runs. Numbers don't matter, what matters is when the team needs me, I should be there and play as per the situation," said Harmanpreet in a virtual press conference.



Talking about the importance of her last two knocks in the format, Harmanpreet, who missed the warm-up match against the West Indies due to wrist soreness, explained, "Well, I have high expectations from myself because I know my importance in the team. I always want to do well but sometimes things are not in your favour. But the last two innings which I played gave me a lot of confidence.



"There were a lot of ups and downs in cricketing performance. But now, the hundred scored in the last game. Even before that, the fifty against New Zealand was very crucial for me. I think the rhythm I needed; I have now got it. Now, its very important for me to continue that."



For now, Harmanpreet believes she will bat at number five but is open to being flexible as per the demands of the team.



"See, discussions keep on happening. I am more comfortable at number four. But sometimes, you have to play according to team demands. As of now, I am going to play on number five only. In future, can change position according to match situation."



Harmanpreet signed off by pointing out amassing runs in the last 10 overs as a point of improvement for the Indian batting order. "As a batting unit, we are working on stitching together partnerships, right from the top to bottom in the batting order. It is a reason why we have managed to score more than 250 in the last five-six matches.



"There are some areas, like the last five overs, where we weren't getting much runs. Scoring more runs in the final overs would be really important for us going ahead. Otherwise, 40 overs we are sorted but we need to improve in the crucial last 10 overs as a batting unit."



