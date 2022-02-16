Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian in West Bank

Ramallah, Feb 16 (IANS) Israeli soldiers on Tuesday killed a Palestinian man during clashes with protestors in a village northwest of the West Bank city of Ramallah, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement.



According to a statement given to the media by the Ministry, Nihad al-Barghouthi, 20, was shot dead by Israeli soldiers in Nabi Saleh village, Xinhua news agency reported.



The young man was shot in the abdomen and was in critical condition, and succumbed to his injuries shortly after being taken to the hospital, as per the statement.



Fierce clashes broke out between dozens of Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers on Tuesday. The demonstrators pelted stones at the soldiers, who responded by opening fire to disperse the protestors, Palestinian eyewitnesses said.



According to them, al-Barghouthi had been recently released from an Israeli prison after being held for several months.



--IANS

int/sks/bg