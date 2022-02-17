Israel launches plan to support tour guides amid pandemic

Jerusalem, Feb 17 (IANS) Israel's Tourism Ministry has launched a 25 million shekel ($7 million) plan to support the country's tour guides amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



The plan is part of a government decision to assist the Israeli tourism industry, which has sustained significant losses inflicted by the pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.



According to the plan, tens of thousands of free guided tours will be provided to the public, helping jobless guides go back to work.



The free tours will be offered daily through the websites of the Israeli Nature and Parks Authority and in various cities.



To date, more than 1,800 tour guides have joined in the project, the Ministry said.



In addition to the Hebrew-guided tours which are already available, tours will soon be offered in English, Russian, French and Arabic languages, it added.



"After two challenging years for the tourism industry, we have here a great opportunity to help tour guides and, finally, to get out from Zoom," said Minister of Tourism Yoel Razvozov.



"The tours are not only an experience but also a good deed towards the tour guides so that they have employment," added Ganit Peleg, chair of the Israel Tour Guides Association.



--IANS

ksk/

