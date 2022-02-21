Israel approves former general as cybersecurity chief

Jerusalem, Feb 21 (IANS) The Israeli Cabinet approved the appointment of the former general Gaby Portnoy as the chief of the National Cyber Directorate.



A statement issued by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said the Ministers voted in favour of the appointment, reports Xinhua news agency.



Portnoy, a 52-year-old former brigadier general in the Israel Defense Forces, was handpicked as the chief of cybersecurity by Bennett.



He currently serves as the chief operating officer of the Israel-based high-tech firm EnVizon Medical.



Portnoy will replace Yigal Unna, who stepped down in January.



The National Cyber Directorate is the main body in charge of defending Israel's cyberspace and building its cyber strength,



The directorate works to increase the protection of Israeli citizens and organizations by dealing with numerous daily cyber-attacks and in preparing for emergencies.



--IANS

ksk/

