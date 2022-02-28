Iran's Chief negotiator to return to Vienna to maintain nuke talks: Report

Tehran, Feb 28 (IANS) Iran's Chief Nuclear Negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani will return to Austrian capital Vienna to continue talks aimed to resolve remaining issues, official news agency IRNA reported.



Bagheri Kani was back to Vienna on Sunday evening "with a specific agenda to follow the negotiations aimed at resolving (remaining) problems in a run for an agreement," the report said on Sunday.



In its latest meeting, Iran's Supreme National Security Council reviewed the process and results of negotiations in Vienna, and stressed the need to fulfill the legal and logical demands of Iran within the red lines of the Islamic republic, according to the report.



On Saturday evening, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian wrote on his Twitter account that Iranian officials are "seriously reviewing draft of the agreement".



"Our red lines are made clear to western parties. Ready to immediately conclude a good deal, should they show real will," he said.



Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers in July 2015, Xinhua news agency reported.



However, former US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran, which prompted the latter to drop some of its nuclear commitments in 2019 and advance its halted nuclear programs.



Since April 2021, eight rounds of talks have been held in Austria's capital Vienna between Iran and the remaining JCPOA parties, namely Britain, China, France, Russia plus Germany, with the US indirectly involved in the talks, to revive the landmark deal.



