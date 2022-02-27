International Judo Federation suspends Putin as honorary president

Budapest (Hungary), Feb 27 (IANS) Vladimir Putin has been suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF) following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the international body of sport said in a statement on Sunday.



Putin, a black belt holder, became the first Russian to be awarded the eighth dan, one of the sport's highest honours, but the IJF has now suspended Putin's role after Russia's attack.



"In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr Vladimir Putin's status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation," the IJF said in a statement.



The IJF also said this week that it is cancelling an event which was scheduled to be held in Russia.



"The International Judo Federation announces with regret the cancellation of the 2022 Grand Slam in Kazan, Russia," IJF president Marius Vizer was quoted as saying by metro.co.uk.



"We are saddened by the current international situation, the result of inefficient dialogue at international level. We, the sports community, must remain united and strong, to support each other and our universal values, in order to always promote peace and friendship, harmony and unity," he said.



"The judo family hopes that the current unrest can be solved in the last moment, to re-establish normality and stability in Eastern Europe and the world, to once again be able to focus on the diverse cultures, history and legacy of Europe, in the most positive way," he said in a statement.



--IANS

inj/cs