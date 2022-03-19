International Geological Congress from Sunday

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Reflecting on how Geosciences are integrally related to a sustainable future, touching various aspects of life, the 36th International Geological Congress (IGC) to be held virtually during March 20-22 will highlight first-hand information on latest technologies in mining, mineral exploration & management of water, mineral resource and environment.



Themed "Geosciences: The Basic Science for a Sustainable Future", the IGC is a joint endeavour of the Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Indian National Science Academy and the Science Academies of Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.



Described as the 'Olympics of Geosciences', the IGCs are held quadrennial, under the aegis of the International Union of Geological Congress (IUGS), the Scientific Sponsor of the IGCs, a release from the Ministry said.



"The event would provide a unique platform for knowledge and experience sharing in the field of geosciences and professional networking. It would give first-hand information on latest technologies in mining, mineral exploration and management of water, mineral resource and environment. It would also facilitate increased academic production and create opportunities for capacity building across geoscientific streams," the release claimed.



The Congress is slated to be inaugurated by Union Minister of Coal, Mines & Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh in the presence of Minister of State for Coal, Mines & Railways, Raosaheb Patil Danve and Minster of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan.



The scientific programme will reflect on how Geosciences are integrally related to a sustainable future, touching various aspects of life. The talks will also highlight the complex interactions of various phenomena that regulate the Earth processes and their symbiosis with the biosphere, by focusing on emerging paradigms in the realm of geosciences in the context of sustainable development.



India, leading its regional partners had bid in the 34th International Geological Congress at Brisbane in 2012 to host the 36th IGC here in 2020. India won the bid. The present Congress originally scheduled to be held during 2-8 March, 2020 was postponed due to Covid pandemic.



The 36th IGC will be releasing three commemorative Postage Stamps on the occasion along with the First Day Cover. As many as 58 years ago, India had hosted the 22nd session of the IGC, which was the first IGC on the Asian soil, the release said.



