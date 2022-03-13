Inter-University hockey: VBSP Jaunpur, GDU Amritsar, Bangalore City in quarters

Pune, March 13 (IANS) VBSP, Jaunpur, Gurunanak Dev University, Amritsar, and Bangalore City University, Bengaluru booked their berths in the quarter-finals, registering easy wins in the SNBP 28th Nehru All-India Inter-University Hockey Tournament (Inter-Zonal Final) at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar, Pimpri on Sunday.



From Pool-A, last year's third-placed VBSP, Jaunpur (7 points) topped and Gurunanak Dev University, Amritsar (6 points) finished runners up. In Pool-B, last year's runners-up Bangalore City, Bengaluru (6 points) advanced.



The day overall saw 39 goals being scored in four pool matches.



In Pool-A, VBSP, Jaunpur, led by a three-goal effort by Vejendra Singh (14th, 55th, 56th), got the better of Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE), University Gwalior 5-3. The win was VBSP University's second, which took their tally to seven points after completing their matches in the pool.



Both teams shared honours (2-2) at half-time. Jaunpur had Vejendra and Uttam Singh (22nd) help their team take a 2-0 advantage, while Yash Batham (24th) and Amrit Singh (29th) levelled for Gwalior.



In the second half, Amit Yadav (43rd) made it 3-2 for Jaunpur and Vikas Joshi (43rd) made it 3-3 for Gwalior. VBSP University scored two quick goals through Vejendra to seal the win.



In the other match in the pool, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar had Sudarshan Singh (57th, 60th) score deep into the second half to down Manonmaniam Sundarnar University, Tirunelveli 5-2.



The win was Amritsar's second and took their tally to 6 points (3 matches).



The Amritsar team opened up a 2-0 advantage through Rahul (13th) and Gautam Kumar (23rd) to end the first half. In the second session, Dinesh Kumar (40th) made it 2-1 for Tirunelvei and Ranjot Singh (48th) made it 3-1 for Amritsar.



Tirunelveli had Dinesh (53rd) close the margin 3-2, but Sudarshan had other ideas, earning victory for his team with a double strike to secure a last-8 berth.



In Pool-B, Bangalore City University scored a huge 19-1 win over Parul University, Vadodra to log their second win.



Three Bangalore players helped themselves to four goals each; Vasant Y Gokavi Kumar (1st, 23rd, 47th, 54th), Haresh Mutagar (13th, 45th, 49th, 53rd) and Pranam YM Gowda (21st, 26th, 36th, 52nd).



The other goals were scored by Pavan FM (15th, 37th, 59th), Sridhar BN (9th, 11th) and a goal each by Deepak DR Yadav (27th) and Punith R (32nd). For Parul University, Ruchit Patel (6th) scored the lone goal.



In the other match in the pool, Sambalpur University were held by Kurukshetra University 2-2 after opening a 2-0 lead. Sambalpur (4 points; 2 matches) are second in the group and their fate for a last-8 berth will depend on their match against Parul University on Tuesday.



RESULTS



Pool-A

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, (VBSP), Jaunpur 5 (Vejendra Singh 14th, 55th, 56th; Uttam Singh 22nd; Amit Yadav 43nd) bt Laxshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE), Gwalior 3 (Yash Batham 24th; Amrit Singh 29th; Vikas Joshi 43rd). HT: 2-2



Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar 5 (Rahul 13th; Gautam Kumar 23rd; Ranjot Singh 48th; Sudarshan Singh 57th, 60th) bt Manonmaniam Sundarnar University, Tirunelveli 2 (Dinesh Kumar 40th; 53rd). HT: 2-0



Pool-B

Bangalore City University, Bengaluru 19 (Vasant Y Gokavi Kumar 1st, 23rd, 47th, 54th; Sridhar BN 9th, 11th; Haresh Mutagar 13th, 45th, 49th, 53rd; Pavan FM 15th, 37th, 59th; Pranam YM Gowda 21st, 26th, 36th, 52nd; Deepak DR Yadav 27th, Punith R 32nd) bt Parul University, Vadodra 1 (Ruchit Patel 6th). HT: 9-1



Sambhalpur University, Sambhalpur 2 (Nabin Kujur 29th; Nitesh 38th) draw with Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra 2 (Mokhran 46th; Agyapal 59th). HT: 1-0



--IANS



bsk