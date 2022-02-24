Intel launches 12th gen Alder Lake P-series, U-series CPUs for thin laptops

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Intel has expanded the 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processor lineup with the official launch of 12th Gen Intel Core P-series and U-series processors.



These new mobile processors will power the next generation of thin-and-light laptops. The first devices will be available in March 2022, with more than 250 coming this year from Acer, Asus, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, NEC, Samsung and others.



"Following our launch of the fastest mobile processor for gaming, we're now expanding our 12th Gen Intel Core processor family to deliver a massive leap forward in performance for thin-and-light laptops. From the ultra-thin form factors to enthusiast-grade performance in a sleek design," Chris Walker, Intel Corporate VP and GM of Mobility Client Platforms said in a statement.



The new P-series and U-series chips feature more cores than the 11th Gen models, with a hybrid architecture approach to maximize both power and battery life.



The Evo branding means the processors will be integrated into devices with 1080p webcams and fast charging, among other things. Come holiday 2022, "select" Evo laptops will offer a multi-device technology that will allow users to seamlessly move between them and other devices.



