Integrated tourism portal of J&K launched

Srinagar, Feb 8 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Tuesday launched the integrated web portal of the Tourism department which shall provide a one stop solution for tourists and visitors.



The web portal will provide all the information related to tourism in Jammu and Kashmir including its allied agencies like Tourism Development Authorities, J&K Cable Car Corporation, J&K Tourism Development Corporation, Golf Courses etc and shall be available to the users under a single window. The web portal will have provision for online bookings and operator registration for tourists.



While launching the web portal, the Chief Secretary said that providing best services to the people should be the focus of the department. He said the primary aim of launching the portal has been to facilitate tourists in their enquiries about destinations, services and products.



In this regard he directed the concerned to keep checking and reporting how many users are actually using the portal and doing booking and registration of hotels through the portal.



Through the multi facility portal, the Department intends to make people familiar with Jammu and Kashmir including the 75 lesser known destinations and also provide them with the knowledge of the shrines, heritage sites, wildlife, adventure sports and cuisine of the Union Territory.



To make it more user friendly, the portal has an inbuilt grievance redressal mechanism, where the tourist can lodge their complaint.



