Insurance company surveyor booked by CBI for demanding bribe

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has lodged an FIR against Kaushal Kishore, a surveyor of United India Insurance Company, for allegedly demanding Rs 15 lakh from one Lalit Narayan Todi for giving a positive report on an insurance claim.



The complainant who lives in Hiranandani Park, Thane (West), Maharashtra was in need of the insurance claim. A fire had broken out at his factory and caused extensive damage. The complainant suffered a huge loss in the incident. He had taken insurance cover from United India Insurance Company.



"We received a complaint on February 14 from Lalit Narayan. He had alleged that Kishore, who works as a surveyor with United India Insurance Company, had been demanding a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from him for giving a positive report on his insurance claim proposal against the damage which occurred due to the fire at his godown in Bhiwandi area," the official said.



The CBI verified the allegation mentioned in the complaint in the presence of independent witnesses.



Verification revealed the demand and agreement to accept Rs 15 lakh by Kaushal Kishore to give undue advantage.



"After obtaining the specific consent from the Government of Maharashtra U/s 6 of DSPE Act, 1946, a Regular Case was registered by us," said the official.



A further probe in the matter is underway.



