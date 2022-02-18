Insult to freedom fighters, says Cong as Kejriwal compares himself to Bhagat Singh

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Congress on Friday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for comparing himself to legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and called it an insult to the freedom fighters.



Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said: "While Shaheed Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life for the nation, Arvind Kejriwal is not willing to give up even one of his posts. He is both CM and National Convenor of AAP due to his lust for power. Kejriwal comparing himself to Bhagat Singh is an insult to our freedom fighters & reflects his desperation for votes."



Earlier in the day, dismissing as "comedy", allegations levelled by former party leader Kumar Vishwas that he had made "separatist" comments, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday described himself as "world's sweetest terrorist who builds roads, hospitals and send elderly people to pilgrimage.



"Hundred years back, Bhagat Singh was called a terrorist by the British and I'm his staunch follower. Today, history is repeating itself. All these corrupt people have teamed up to brand the disciple of Bhagat Singh a terrorist, but people know the truth," Delhi CM said.



Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas had alleged that Kejriwal had spoken about becoming PM of a separate state. In a video, Kumar is seen saying, "One day, he (Kejriwal) told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation.. he wants power at any cost."



Hitting back, Kerjriwal said: "They have all teamed up against me and are calling me a terrorist. It is comedy? If that is the case, then why doesn't (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji get me arrested?" asked Kejriwal in a press conference.



Addressing the media, Kejriwal asked what were the Centre's security agencies doing until now. "What were agencies during the Congress and BJP's tenure doing till now? Why did they not arrest me? This is such a humorous matter," he added.



PM Modi and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were among those who attacked Kejriwal over Kumar Vishwas' video wherein he accused Kejriwal of making separatist comments.



--IANS

miz/shb/