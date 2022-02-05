Inspector suspended for taking money from accused in murder case

Gurugram, Feb 5 (IANS) A police inspector attached to crime branch Sector-10, Gurugram has been suspended after it was found that he allegedly took money from an accused in a murder case in return of an official favour.



The incident came to light when the accused approached the senior police official with a complaint against inspector Bijender along with evidence.



Taking cognisance, the matter was investigated by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana police and a report was submitted. Based on the findings of the investigation, Bijender was suspended pending inquiry for further action.



According to a senior police officer, the alleged inspector had arrested accused Lucky in a murder case which took place at SGT University, Budheda in which Lucky had killed another student Vineet, an LLB third year student in the University premises on October 9.



Sources said, however, he allegedly took Rs 10 lakh from the accused for official favours. When he started demanding more money, the accused approached the senior police official.



