InfoEdge acquires 76% stake in dating app Aisle

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Info Edge (India) Limited that runs Naukri.com, 99acres.com and other leading portals has acquired 76 per cent stake in dating app Aisle for Rs 91 crore (nearly $11.8 million), the startup announced on Tuesday.



Able Joseph, Founder and CEO of Aisle, will continue to run the high-intent dating app.



"While most of our competitors focused on engagement through gamification, we went against conventional wisdom and focused on churn. We optimized our products for our members to meet someone special and exit the platform," said Joseph.



Over the last two years, Aisle's member base has grown by 100 per cent.



Aisle claims to be a platform between traditional matrimonial websites and casual dating apps.



The startup has also launched 'Arike', India's first vernacular dating app for Malayalees residing in and out of the country.



The success of Arike led to the launch of 'Anbe' and 'Neetho' for Tamil and Telugu audiences, respectively.



Info Edge is among the largest tech public companies in India and was one of the early investors in Zomato and Policy Bazaar and continues to make investments in new-age startups.



"The matchmaking ecosystem in India has been witnessing a shift in the last couple of years and this partnership will help us redefine and grow the overall category and establish InfoEdge as a leader," said Rohan Mathur, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Info Edge.



