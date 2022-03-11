Inflation in Greece accelerates to 26-yr high

Athens, March 11 (IANS) Greece's annual inflation rate increased to 7.2 per cent in February, hitting a 26-year high, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said.



The inflation rate was minus 1.3 per cent in the same month of 2021, reports Xinhua news agency.



According to ELSTAT, the surge resulted mainly from a 78.5 per cent hike in natural gas, 71.4 per cent in electricity, 41.5 per cent in heating oil and 23.2 per cent in fuel and lubricant prices.



The country's inflation rate was 6.2 per cent in January this year, ELSTAT added.



--IANS

