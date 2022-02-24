Indonesia reports 61,488 new Covid-19 cases, 227 more deaths

Jakarta, Feb 24 (IANS) Indonesia has confirmed 61,488 new Covid-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,350,902, the country's Health Ministry said.



According to the Ministry, the death toll from the pandemic in the country rose by 227 to 147,025, while 39,170 more people recovered during the past 24 hours on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,632,355.



As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 190.09 million people have received their first dose of vaccines, while more than 141.80 million have taken the second dose, Xinhua news agency reported.



Indonesia started mass Covid-19 vaccinations in January 2021 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.



Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country, the government has administered more than 340.87 million doses, including the third booster jabs.



