Indonesia changes quarantine period for specific travellers

Jakarta, Feb 15 (IANS) International travellers who have received their Covid-19 booster shots will now be allowed to enter Indonesia with a three-day quarantine period, Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said.



Starting from next week, the quarantine period for inbound travellers, both foreigners and Indonesian citizens who have received booster vaccines, can be reduced to three days, Pandjaitan told a virtual press conference.



They will be required to carry out entry and exit polymerase chain reaction swab tests and are allowed to leave the quarantine centre if the latest result is negative, reports Xinhua news agency.



For those who have been vaccinated with two shots, the quarantine period is up to five days.



The Southeast Asian country is currently grappling with the third wave of Covid-19 triggered by the more contagious Omicron variant.



In response, the authorities have limited the capacity of working from the office to a maximum of 50 per cent for areas of high Covid-19 transmission, while the rest work from their homes.



