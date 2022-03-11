Indo-Israel centre helps farmers in UP

Basti (UP), March 11 (IANS) Exchange of technology in the agricultural sector is changing the lives of farmers in Uttar Pradesh.



The Indo-Israel Centre for Excellence, located 200 metres off the Basti-Gorakhpur highway, started commercial operations and is helping increase the income of farmers.



The setting up of the centre on a Rs 7.5 crore budget started in October 2018 and the aim was to introduce innovations in farming by adopting Israeli technology.



The department of horticulture and food processing, which operates the centre, has started assisting non-farmers.



"Any individual interested in planting a mango tree of the latest variety or an orchard can pick up ready saplings. Vegetable saplings are also available here. Earlier, we were catering to farmers only but now we provide saplings to everyone," said joint director Atul Kumar Singh.



The centre, situated in Banjariya village of Basti Sadar Assembly constituency, is transforming the way farming is done in the area.



Rishi Yadav, a farmer from Sant Kabir Nagar (Khalilabad) plans to grow watermelons and muskmelons on his four-hectare land in Urdahwa and has placed an order for 53,000 saplings.



"All parties used to talk about farmers welfares and increasing their income till now, but nothing has happened on the ground. In the past two years, we have seen innovation in agriculture. Change is visible and one can spot cucumber, okra, sponge gourd and other vegetables in villages," he said.



