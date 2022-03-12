India's vaccination coverage crosses 180 crore milestone

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 180 crore landmark on Saturday.



As per the Union Health Ministry report, over 17 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Saturday.



Congratulated the nation on achieving the vaccination landmark, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted: "Crossed 180 cr vaccination Doses! Powered by spirit of Jan-Bhagidari, the world's largest vaccination drive is touching new heights under PM @NarendraModi Ji's leadership. Keep following COVID appropriate behaviour even after getting vaccinated."



More than 2.12 crore precautionary doses have been administered to the identified categories of healthcare/frontline workers and senior citizens so far, the ministry said.



Meanwhile, India continues to report a declining trend of fresh Covid cases. A total of 3,614 new cases and 89 Covid related deaths were reported on Saturday morning. The active Covid caseload presently stands at 40,559, as per the ministry report.



--IANS

avr/arm













