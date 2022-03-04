India's largest EV charging station opens in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 4 (IANS) India's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging station with a capacity of 121 charging points for 4 wheelers, has been opened here in Sector 86.



With this EV station, the city has now two of the largest electric vehicle charging stations in the country.



The first EV station was opened earlier in January with a capacity of 100 charging points for 4 wheelers in Sector 52 of Gurugram.



Alektrify Private Limited has developed the new EV charging station under the Ease of Doing Business program. The station, opened on Thursday, has 75 AC, 25 DC and 21 Hybrid charging points with a capacity of charging 1,000 cars in a single day.



During the event, Abhijeet Sinha, National Programme Director, Ease of Doing Business programme and Project Director of National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) in an additional charge, said: "This is our second prototype station constructed in just 30 days after the Sector-52 EV charging station, 2 more stations of same size and scale will be installed in Noida within 60 days for Delhi-Agra E-Highway which will conclude the prototype modelling of E-hubs."



He said that 30 more E-Highway charging stations will be constructed within a record time of 90 days from their date of allocations to PSUs/private entities.



"These charging stations are commercially and technically competing with petrol pumps now with 72 per cent utilisation and 36 months break even with increased capacity to charge 1,000 cars at this station and 576 cars at Sector 52 station. These simple prototypes have proved that e-highway stations of NHEV will be world-class and draw a strong commercial roadmap of E-mobility on Indian highways," he said.



