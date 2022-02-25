India's forex reserves rises by over $2.7 bn to $632.952 bn

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) India's foreign exchange reserves gained $2.762 billion during the week ended February 18.



The Reserve Bank of India's forex reserves increased to $632.952 billion from $630.190 billion reported for February 11.



The country's forex reserves comprises of foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, SDRs, and the country's reserve position with the IMF.



On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged higher by $1.496 billion to $567.060 billion. Similarly, the value of the country's gold reserves increased by $1.274 billion to $41.509 billion.



However, the SDR value declined by $11 million to $19.162 billion.



The country's reserve position with the IMF rose by $4 million to $5.221 billion.



--IANS

rv/vd