India's Q3FY22 YoY GDP growth up 5.4%, eases sequentially

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) India's Q3FY22 GDP growth rate stood to 5.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis.



The Q3FY22 GDP, at constant prices of 2011-12, is estimated at Rs 38.22 lakh crore, as against Rs 36.26 lakh crore during the corresponding period of 2020-21. On a YoY basis, India's GDP growth rate had inched-up by 0.7 per cent during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.



However, on a sequential basis, the GDP growth rate during Q3FY22 was slower than the rise of 8.5 per cent recorded for Q2FY22 and 20.3 per cent in Q1FY22.



"GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q3 of 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 38.22 lakh crore, as against Rs 36.26 lakh crore in Q3 of 2020-21, showing a growth of 5.4 per cent," the National Statistical Office (NSO) said in its Q3FY22 GDP estimates.



--IANS

rv/vd







