India's HireMee only non-US firm to reach $5 mn XPRIZE competition final

Los Angeles, March 2 (IANS) Homegrown skilling and job platform HireMee on Wednesday said it has made it to finals of the $5 million XPRIZE Rapid Reskilling competition in the US, becoming the only non-US firm to make it to the global list.



The five finalists are Alelo from Los Angeles; Dignified Work from Spokane (Washington State); Team Isotonic, formerly HireMee, Bengaluru; SHIFA360, San Diego; and VITAL, Boston, Massachusetts.



A $1,500,000 award will be shared equally between these teams whose solutions received the highest scores for successful implementation.



"The finalists are reimagining job training and career development; leveraging AI, VR, and disruptive technologies and their efforts are paramount in demonstrating the value of fast-paced training programmes," said Anousheh Ansari, CEO of XPRIZE.



HireMee deployed its solution to quickly reskill under-resourced workers.



In a statement, HireMee said it is spinning off Isotonik Solutions as a US company with Chocko Valliappa, Tom Dretler and Shirish Pareek as co-founders.



"We hope to contribute significantly by solving the critical challenge of Rapid Reskilling. HireMee will continue to provide the technology spine for Team Isotonik," said Valliappa.



XPRIZE is one of the leaders in designing and operating incentive competitions to solve humanity's grand challenges. The competition incentivises teams to develop rapid training and reskilling solutions for individuals most vulnerable to employment loss.



"Team Isotonik is excited at the opportunity to optimise ideas on a larger scale in healthcare, advanced manufacturing and administration," added Pareek.



HireMee is challenged to achieve an exponential increase in results by training at least 5,000 individuals in three different occupations in three different industries and placing them into relevant jobs.



It will test its solution from May to August, with judges set to review the data later this year.



XPRIZE Rapid Reskilling is powered by New Profit, a venture philanthropy organisation.



