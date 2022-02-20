Indian students, nationals advised to leave Ukraine temporarily

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) All Indian students in Ukraine and Indian nationals whose stay there is not deemed essential were on Sunday advised to leave the Eastern European country temporarily in view of the tensions and uncertainties there.



"In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily," Xinhua news agency reported, citing the advisory issued by the Indian embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine.



"Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights," it said.



Two days earlier, the Indian embassy announced that Air India would operate three flights between Kyiv and Delhi on February 22, 24 and 26.



--IANS

